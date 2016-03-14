San Diego's Women's Week kicks off today

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Women's Week kicked off Monday morning featuring a series of events designed to inspire, enpower and connect women of all ages and professions.

San Diego Women's Week was established in 2010. Women from across Southern California attend the event, enjoying keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions addressing topics that impact women's lives.

Monday's activities included free makeover, financial advice and a swag bag for the first 500 attendees.

