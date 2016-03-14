San Diego's Women's Week kicks off today - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego's Women's Week kicks off today

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Women's Week kicked off Monday morning featuring a series of events designed to inspire, enpower and connect women of all ages and professions. 

San Diego Women's Week was established in 2010. Women from across Southern California attend the event, enjoying keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions addressing topics that impact women's lives. 

Monday's activities included free makeover, financial advice and a swag bag for the first 500 attendees. 

Click here for a complete list of this weeks events. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.