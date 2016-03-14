Massive effort to identify San Diego's missing persons

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego's Medical Examiner Office is launching a new effort to help bring closure to the families of thousands of people missing in San Diego.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will be hosting its first annual “Identify the Missing Day” on Saturday, March 19. County residents with missing family members are asked to show up at the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at 5570 Overland Avenue, Suite 101 in Clairemont Mesa between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Forensic professionals will be on hand to collect dental records, medical reports, photographs and DNA cheek swabs from family members. Law enforcement will also be available to file missing persons reports as well as gather and update information on older reports.

Families are encouraged to bring two biologically related family members of the missing person to provide DNA samples. If possible, families are also asked to bring dental records, photographs and X-rays of the missing person.

There are currently 3,175 active missing person cases in San Diego County and 19,897 in California. Additionally, there are 153 active unidentified persons cases in San Diego County and 3,121 in California.