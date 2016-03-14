Suspect flees into Mexico after police chase ends at border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An auto theft suspect driving a stolen pickup truck led authorities on a high-speed chase Monday morning from the University of California's San Diego campus to San Ysidro, where he pulled over and fled on foot into Mexico.



The pursuit began about 10 a.m. on the La Jolla-area UCSD campus, according to the California Highway Patrol.



University police and CHP officers tailed the man as he fled on southbound Interstate 5 at speeds exceeding 100 mph, at times using the shoulders of the freeway to pass traffic.



Reaching Barrio Logan, the suspect exited onto the Coronado Bridge, then proceeded into Coronado and traversed some city streets before doubling back onto the bridge and re-entering I-5, CHP spokesman Robert Catano said.



Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the fleeing man reached the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where he ran over a tire-flattening spike strip that federal personnel had laid out in his path. He then entered Mexico, stopped the disabled Ford F-250 and ran off, Catano said.



U.S. and Mexican authorities fanned out in the area to search for suspect, who may have fled through canals near the port of entry.