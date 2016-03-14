Carlsbad Police Department names new chief

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Neil Gallucci, a 26-year veteran of the Carlsbad Police Department, has been named chief of the agency, city officials announced Monday.



Gallucci, who has held the post in an interim capacity since the retirement of former Chief Gary Morrison seven months ago, is responsible for the department's 162 full-time employees and overseeing its $32.8 million

annual budget.



``As fire chief, I had an opportunity to see Neil develop as a leader over many years, giving me a unique perspective on his capabilities and his character,'' City Manager Kevin Crawford said. ``His knowledge of the department will be invaluable as we continue to adapt to new technologies and innovative approaches to meeting our community's public-safety needs.''



Gallucci began his career in law enforcement in Long Beach in 1987. He joined the Carlsbad department in 1990 as an officer and worked his way through the ranks, serving as police captain for six years before being named interim

police chief.



He has experience in patrol, the agency's canine unit and SWAT operations, and has managed investigations, training, internal affairs and community relations, city spokeswoman Jodee Sasway said.



``It is an honor to represent the city of Carlsbad as its police chief and to lead this dedicated and hardworking group of men and women,'' Gallucci said. ``A safe and secure Carlsbad takes teamwork, and I am proud of the strong

relationships we have built in all areas of our community.''



Gallucci holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminal-justice management. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Sherman Block Leadership Institute and the Law Enforcement Command College and holds a management

certificate from the Commission on Police Officer Standards and Training.