Freight train derails near Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A freight train derailed in the Barrio Logan neighborhood Tuesday morning, but no one was hurt.

The train went off the tracks in the vicinity of Harbor Drive and Cesar E. Chavez Parkway for unknown reasons shortly before 4 a.m., San Diego police Officer Travis Easter said.

No injuries were reported, and traffic in the area was not affected, according to Easter.

