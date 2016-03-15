Police searching for suspects in two Normal Heights robberies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Masked men held up a 24-hour taco shop in Normal Heights and an Oak Park-area gas station at gunpoint Tuesday morning, and

investigators were working to determine whether the two crimes were carried out by the same two criminals.

The first of the robberies was reported at Rolberto's Taco Shop on Adams Avenue near Mansfield Street shortly after 4 a.m., San Diego police Officer

Dan Lasher said. The two robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

The suspects were described as masked men, one of whom was armed with a gun and wearing a tan flannel shirt and dark pants. The other was wearing a

dark sweater, according to the officer.

About 35 minutes later, a gun-wielding man and an apparently unarmed accomplice held up an am/pm convenience store at an Arco gas station at the

corner of Euclid Avenue and Westover Place, Lasher said.

Police described both thieves in the most recent robbery as men in their 20s wearing ski masks.