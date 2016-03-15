The Wizard of Oz: Lions, Tigers and Bears, oh my! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Wizard of Oz: Lions, Tigers and Bears, oh my!

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's opening night for Broadway San Diego's "Wizard of Oz," but before the cast takes the stage they have somewhere else to be.

The famous cast heads to the San Diego Zoo to face their fears of the ferocious animals.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, is taking the cast for a tour to see the lions, tigers and bears, oh my! 

