Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck child in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - Authorities sought Wednesday a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a 12-year-old girl as she and two companions were attempting to cross an El Cajon street midblock.

The girl stepped into the path of an eastbound silver compact two-door sedan on East Chase Avenue near Avocado Avenue and was hit shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to El Cajon police Lt. Randy Soulard. Neither of her friends were hurt.

The driver did not stop to help the injured girl, and was last seen continuing east on Chase Avenue, Soulard said.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was taken to Rady Children's Hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

A surveillance camera captured images of the fleeing driver's car, which appeared to be a 2016 Honda Accord or similar vehicle, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information on the crash of the identity of the involved driver was asked to call police at (619) 441-1632 or (619) 579-3311.