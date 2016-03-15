John Oliver never thought he'd have to care about Trump - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

John Oliver never thought he'd have to care about Trump

Posted: Updated:

When John Oliver was on The Late Show back in the fall, he didn't care about Donald Trump. Now, sadly, he has to.

 [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.