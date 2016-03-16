Marine pleads guilty to stealing service dog

VISTA (CNS) - A Camp Pendleton Marine who stole his ex-wife's service dog from her Vista home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor theft charge and was immediately sentenced to five days community service and ordered to pay $1,452 in restitution.

Pablo Cortes, 34, was also ordered to undergo a year of counseling and to stay away from his ex-wife, Alexandra Melnick, and her German shepherd Kai for the next 10 years.

Kai went missing from Melnick's home around Thanksgiving 2014.

Melnick, also a Marine who served in Afghanistan, launched a major search for Kai, a registered service dog that she said helped her cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Kai was found nine months later in Texas with Melnick's former father- in-law.

Melnick maintained that the dog was always hers. She said the defendant probably took Kai to his father's home in Texas during a deployment.