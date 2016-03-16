Possible human remains wash up on Carlsbad beach

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A boot with what may be the remains of a severed human leg inside washed up on a Carlsbad beach early Wednesday.

A bicyclist spotted the black rubber boot in the surf about 70 yards south of the Ocean Street beach access stairwell around 3:30 a.m., retrieved it, then saw what he thought was a human leg bone inside, according to a Carlsbad police statement.

Responding officers sent the grisly find to the county Medical Examiner's Office for further inspection, police said.

Carlsbad and Oceanside harbor police officers searched the area, but did not locate any other body parts or related items, according to the statement.