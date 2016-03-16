Shephard has SDSU's 1st triple-double in 79-55 NIT win - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shephard has SDSU's 1st triple-double in 79-55 NIT win

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Winston Shepard needed two more rebounds for the first triple-double in San Diego State history, and then one.

The coaches let him know how close he was. His teammates were pumped, hoping he'd get it. The student section did a countdown, chanting, "Two more rebounds!" and then, "One more rebound!"

The clock ticked under a minute in a rout against IPFW in the first round of the NIT.

Ben Perez tossed up a 3-pointer that missed. Shepard grabbed it with 48 seconds to play to secure his spot in the Aztecs' record book.

"I wanted to get it but I didn't want to get it in a selfish-looking manner. I just tried to make the right play," said Shepard, who had 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists as the Aztecs ran past IPFW 79-55.

Shepard, a senior forward, thinks he has another triple-double in him. The Aztecs host Washington on Monday night.

"When I came here I really believed that I could do it," he said. "I have the ability to do that, affect the game in multiple facets. To be honest, this isn't possible if my teammates don't make shots and even more so if coach Fisher doesn't leave me in for the whole second half."

Shepard played 36 minutes. It's not Fisher's style to let a player stay in for personal stats, but he said this merited it.

"This game is not about stats," Fisher said. "It's about winning. But that's a special achievement that doesn't happen often anywhere. It's never happened here. When it presents itself in this fashion, let's at least give him a chance by letting him play. I don't know why it hasn't happened. Probably because it's hard to do."

As the clock wound down, Shepard stood with the ball in one hand and his other hand held aloft in victory.

Malik Pope scored 15 for the Aztecs (26-9), who played with good energy despite coming off a 68-63 loss to Fresno State in the championship game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament that left them out of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

"They smoked us like a salmon," IPFW coach Jon Coffman said. "We didn't have a flow tonight. That's a credit to what they did on short prep."

IPFW (24-10) gave the Aztecs a bit of a wakeup call when Brent Calhoun blocked Dakarai Allen's layup attempt on the game's first possession and Max Landis hit a 3-pointer.

Pope answered with a 3-pointer and the Aztecs pulled out to a 19-9 lead, with Pope hitting another jumper and Matt Shrigley making a 3.

SDSU's length and athleticism were too much for the Mastodons. The Aztecs continued to stretch their double-digit lead to 40-22 at halftime. Trey Kell hit consecutive 3's and freshman Jeremy Hemsley also hit a shot from behind the arc late in the first half.

Pope had a slam dunk late in the first half and hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the second half.

Allen finished with 10 points for the Aztecs.

Joe Reed scored 13 and Landis 11 for the Mastodons.
 

 

TIP-INS

IPFW: The Mastodons were making their NIT debut.

San Diego State: The Aztecs reached the NIT semifinals in 2009 before losing to Baylor.

UP NEXT

San Diego State will host Washington on Monday night. The Huskies beat Long Beach State 107-102 Tuesday night.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend

    NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 2:35 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:35:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.