Bicyclist struck and killed in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A bicyclist suffered fatal injuries Wednesday morning in a collision with a compact car on a busy coastal street near Agua Hedionda Lagoon.



The 59-year-old woman was riding to the south on a bike path in the 4600 block of Carlsbad Boulevard about 10 a.m. when she swerved into the adjacent traffic lane for unknown reasons and was struck by a Ford Fiesta traveling in the same direction, according to police.



The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash, Lt. Greg Koran said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.



No other injuries were reported.