Body found near Lower Otay Lake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

OTAY (CNS) - A passer-by found a body near Lower Otay Lake Wednesday morning. 
   
The discovery off Otay Lakes and Wueste roads was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m., sheriff's Lt. Russell Shimmin said.
   
There were no immediate indications of suspicious circumstances related to the death.
   
The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.

