Middle school students present designs for new skate park

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - More than 100 middle school students showcased their designs for a new skate park in El Cajon.

Students from Montgomery Middle School presented their designs Wednesday morning to school staff, fellow students and Superintendent David Miyashiro

The project is called Parks Build Community and since the beginning of the school year, the students have been working in their classes to design and create scale models using 3D printers.

"This is a perfect project for showing what students are capable of when teachers are facilitators and learning is in the hands of students," said Amanda Plocinski, one of the teachers overseeing the project "We're not lecturing, we're providing tools and resources, and expecting that students work in teams to get a project done."

Support for the project was provided by Mayor Bill Wells, City Manager Douglas Williford, El Cajon City Council and the City's Recreation Department.