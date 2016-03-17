House fire investigation underway in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - An arson investigation is underway in Carlsbad Thursday morning.

An abandoned home went up in flames in the 3900 block of Linmar Lane, prompting evacuations

Neighbors say they ran out of their homes to see this abandoned house on fire.

Firefighters say it may have been set on purpose.

A neighbor captured cell video of flames ripping through the home.

Crews battled the fire that spread from the house to a detached garage.

Firefighters say it was scheduled to be demolished and the utilities had been off for a long time, but witnesses say several homeless people going on and out of the property before it started.