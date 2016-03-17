Police search for biker involved in hit-and-run crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police search for biker involved in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was injured by a hit-and-run motorcyclist in Webster, police said Thursday.

The suspect was described as a large man wearing a black leather jacket with writing on the back, according to San Diego Police.

The motorcycle might have been a Harley-Davidson.

The 21-year-old victim was crossing Euclid Avenue at Lyon Street when he was hit at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. He suffered a broken leg and other
injuries, none considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the accident or the rider was urged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

