Tipoff is near for first full day of NCAA Tournament

Providence's Kris Dunn shoots during practice for a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Providence's Kris Dunn shoots during practice for a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, March 16, 2016.

The Latest from the first full day of the men's NCAA Tournament, including games being played in Providence, Rhode Island, Raleigh, North Carolina, Des Moines, Iowa and Denver. (All times EDT):

11:50 a.m.

We're a few minutes away from tipoff on the first full day of the NCAA Tournament, which just happens to fall on St. Patrick's Day.

So if you're looking for a little luck o' the Irish, you may have to wait until Friday when Notre Dame (Fighting Irish) plays Michigan State (green and white colors) in an East Regional game in New York.

The early games Thursday are UNC-Wilmington vs. Duke in Providence (12:15 p.m.); Texas Tech vs. Butler in Raleigh (12:40 p.m.); Colorado vs. UConn in Des Moines (1:30 p.m.); and Iowa State vs. Iona in Denver.

In downtown Providence, though, tourney-goers will mingle with crowds of St. Patrick's Day partiers. Although alcohol sales aren't allowed at the games, the city temporarily suspended a law prohibiting open containers of alcohol in two neighborhoods Thursday through Saturday.


 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

