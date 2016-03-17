St. Patrick's Day celebration at 22nd annual Shamrock block party

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 20,000 revelers are expected to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Thursday night at the 22nd annual Shamrock block party in the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego.

The event along G and F streets, between Fifth and Seventh avenues, will begin at 4 p.m. and feature a 150-foot-long outdoor Irish pub and multiple stages showcasing various genres of Irish music.

Tickets cost $50 at the door for general admission, or $95 for a VIP package, organizers said.

The Metropolitan Transit System recommends that attendees ride the Orange or Blue trolley lines to the Fifth Avenue stop, which is a couple blocks away from the main entrance at Sixth Avenue and E Street.

Green Line passengers can either transfer to an Orange Line train at the Santa Fe Depot, or continue riding to the Gaslamp Station.

The MTS said it will offer special late-night trolleys:

-- the Green Line to San Diego State University will leave the Gaslamp

Quarter station at 12:20 a.m.;

-- the Blue Line to San Ysidro will leave the Fifth Avenue Station at

12:23 a.m.; and

-- the Orange Line to El Cajon will go from the Fifth Avenue Station at

12:26 a.m.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.