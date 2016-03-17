Pumpkin: Lovable companion - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pumpkin: Lovable companion

Breed: Long Hair Chihuahua/Papillon mix
Gender: Spayed female
Age: 6 years old
ID #: 192414
Adoption Fee: $95 

Pumpkin, a 6-year-old Long Hair Chihuahua/Papillon mix, is looking for a new best friend. This darling pup was surrendered by her previous owner because she did not get along well with the resident cat.

Since entering our care, she has shown her caregivers what a lovable companion she is. She warms up quickly to new situations and adores being around her people as much as possible. She tends to get a bit nervous when left alone, and is hoping to find a new family who can help build her confidence and give her something to distract her attention while they’re away. Above all, Pumpkin wants to be someone’s best friend where she can lay in their lap as long as she wants. Let Pumpkin fill your heart and home with unconditional love today! 

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

