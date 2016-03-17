$34K SupperLotto Plus ticket sold in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A SuperLotto Plus ticket purchased in Serra Mesa matched five numbers and is worth nearly $34,000, state lottery officials said
Thursday.
The ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased at a CVS store at 3332 Sandrock Road.
It matched the numbers 15, 19, 22, 37 and 46, but missed the Mega number 10. The ticket was valued at $33,786, according to the lottery.
Someone in San Jose matched all the numbers to hit the $9 million jackpot, lottery officials said.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.