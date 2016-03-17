$34K SupperLotto Plus ticket sold in Serra Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

$34K SupperLotto Plus ticket sold in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A SuperLotto Plus ticket purchased in Serra Mesa matched five numbers and is worth nearly $34,000, state lottery officials said
Thursday. 
   
The ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased at a CVS store at 3332 Sandrock Road.
   
It matched the numbers 15, 19, 22, 37 and 46, but missed the Mega number 10. The ticket was valued at $33,786, according to the lottery.
   
Someone in San Jose matched all the numbers to hit the $9 million jackpot, lottery officials said.
   
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

