$34K SupperLotto Plus ticket sold in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A SuperLotto Plus ticket purchased in Serra Mesa matched five numbers and is worth nearly $34,000, state lottery officials said

Thursday.



The ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased at a CVS store at 3332 Sandrock Road.



It matched the numbers 15, 19, 22, 37 and 46, but missed the Mega number 10. The ticket was valued at $33,786, according to the lottery.



Someone in San Jose matched all the numbers to hit the $9 million jackpot, lottery officials said.



Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.