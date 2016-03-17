Uber to begin one-way trips from SD to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Traveling to Mexico could become much easier for some people thanks to Uber.

Uber revealed a new feature on Thursday offering customers one-way rides across the border from San Diego to Mexico. The new product is called UberPASSPORT and the company says it will officially launch Friday, March 18.

"Uber passport is a new way to facilitate cross border opportunities by providing accessible and reliable transportation from SD to Tijuana," said Christopher Ballard, Uber’s Southern California General Manager

Here's how it works: Under the Uber app, there will be an UberPASSPORT option which allows customers to request a ride. However, the only vehicles providing the UberPASSPORT service will be Uber’s black cars driven by professional drivers who are both commercially licensed and insured.

The service will charge travelers a $20.00 cross border fee as well as per minute and per mile fees. According to a statement by Uber, a one way ride from North Park to Zona Centro will cost about $90. Rides from downtown will cost $100 and rides from Pacific Beach will cost $160.

The new service requires that all travelers have proper travel documentation, such as a U.S. Passport. When returning to the U.S., riders can take an Uber in Mexico back to the border and then cross over on foot. From there, they can request another Uber once back in the U.S.

Officials say the new program will boost tourism and business relations between the U.S. and Mexico.

Click here for more information on UberPASSPORT.