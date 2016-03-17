Search for man who tried to kidnap 10-year-old in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Parents and children in the South Bay are being asked to be on alert Friday morning, after a man tried to kidnap a child.

A 10-year-old girl reported that a man grabbed her from behind on Thursday as she walked home from school in Chula Vista near Camarena Elementary, police said.

Detectives were working to verify the report.

The girl said she was walking alone about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Crossroads Street, Guadalupe Street and Juarez Way when a white man about 30 years old approached and grabbed her from behind, according to Chula Vista police.

"The girl reportedly struck the subject and he fell to the ground," according to a police statement. "The subject then got into a black four-door 'Smart' type of car which was being driven by a Filipino male and the car left the area."

Officers arrived at the scene six minutes after being dispatched and detectives also responded, but the man was not found.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information was urged to call Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5151.

