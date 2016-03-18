Casa de Oro residents fight problems in community

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Concerned residents in Casa de Oro continued their fight against illegal pot shops Thursday as they continue to see several pop up along Campo Road.

On Wednesday, the County Board of Supervisors voted for a temporary ban on any medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas of the county.

Some families in Casa de Oro said they feel Campo Road is the dumping ground for undesirable businesses. But instead of complaining, families are banding together forming the "Casa de Oro Community Alliance."

Residents were shocked to learn from the sheriff's department that 42 illegal dispensaries have been shutdown in the county, and 18 are still operating. Almost half of those are in the Casa de Oro area.

