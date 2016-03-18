Personnel at nuke base probed for drug use

FILE - This Jan. 9, 2014 file photo shows a mockup of a Minuteman 3 nuclear missile used for training by missile maintenance crews at F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say the Air Force is investigating about a dozen airmen at a nuclear missile base for alleged use of illegal drugs. At least some cases involve alleged cocaine use.

The airmen are mainly or entirely members of a security force at the 90th Missile Wing, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, the officials said.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter because details have not been announced and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Officials said those under investigation have been suspended from their duties while their cases are being investigated.

The Air Force was expected to announce the investigation later Friday.





Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.