Man brutally attacks ex-girlfriend, faces attempted murder charges

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A Carlsbad woman was hospitalized Friday for a multitude of injuries that she suffered during an attack carried out by her ex-boyfriend and witnessed by her 11-year-old daughter, police said.

Michael Carabajal, 31, was arrested in the 7800 block of Calle Mejor on suspicion of attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, stalking, residential

burglary, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and battery with great bodily injury, said Carlsbad police Lt. Chris Boyd.

Officers were called to the home in south Carlsbad shortly before 3 p.m. by the woman's daughter, who witnessed the attack.

The girl had called home when her mom failed to pick her up after school and was told by her mother to call police and not come home, Boyd said,

adding that the girl arrived about 10 minutes later to find her mother being assaulted, and she called 911.

When officers and paramedics arrived they found the victim with multiple injuries, including a broken leg. She said her former boyfriend forcibly held

her against her will, choked her into unconsciousness, and raped her, Boyd said.

The victim was hospitalized, according to Boyd.