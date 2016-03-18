San Diego Humane Society Celebrates "St. Pitty's Day"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society celebrated Saint Pitty's Day Thursday with reduced adoption fees for some dogs.

In honor of Saint Patrick's Day, all American pit bull terrier mixes were available for adoption for just $17.

Workers at the Humane Society say they want to encourage anyone looking to adopt to consider a pit bull.

“Sometimes they get kind of a bad reputation just with the stereotypes but a lot of them are just so loving, great family dogs,” said

There are currently more than 500 animals at the San Diego Humane Society's three campuses and satellite adoption centers.