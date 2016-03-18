Melissa Rauch was inspired by Sylvester Stallone - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Melissa Rauch was inspired by Sylvester Stallone

Posted: Updated:

Star of "The Big Bang Theory" Melissa Rauch wouldn't compromise on playing the lead role in the film she co-wrote, so she and her husband decided to "Rocky" it.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.