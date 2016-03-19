"Jungle Jack" Hanna pays a visit to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SeaWorld teamed up with a big name TV star to introduce local kids to some exotic creatures.

TV star Jack Hanna, also known as Jungle Jack, host of Into the Wild was in San Diego Friday for SeaWorld's annual Wild Days this weekend.

Hanna said he is a strong supporter of SeaWorld and the education they provide to the public. "I've never missed a year here in almost 28-years," he said.

He said getting young people interested in animals now is crucial.

"For kids to lean about animals, maybe they'll become the next scientist or the next marine biologist," said Hanna.

SeaWorld's Wild Days kicks off Saturday and continues through the weekend.

