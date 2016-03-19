Suspect arrested in Chula Vista double shooting

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8/CNS) - A SWAT standoff in search for a gunman suspected of shooting two people and pistol whipping a third in Chula Vista Saturday morning ended when officers couldn't locate the shooter. The suspect was later arrested at his home.

The shooting was reported about 6:25 a.m. near the 24-Hour Fitness at Broadway and Palomar Street.

Chula Vista police officers and a SWAT team took up positions around a storage facility on Anita Street where the suspect was last seen, but police failed to find him. Police set up a perimeter in the area, closing down several nearby streets while they searched for the suspect, eventually calling it off.

Two of the victims appeared to have been shot in the lower extremities at a nearby bus stop and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The shooting victims were transported to an area hospital. It was unclear if the pistol whipping victim received medical care.

The suspect knew the three male victims, according to officials.

The shooting suspect was described as a 5-foot-10, heavyset Latino man wearing dark clothing and armed with a handgun.

Police later identified the suspect as 25-year-old Imperial Beach resident Andre Christopher Vega. He was booked in the San Diego County Jail for multiple counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police call off search for double-shooting suspect in a Chula Vista storage unit and begin looking elsewhere. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/PH8uGC5mRh — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) March 19, 2016





