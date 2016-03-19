La Mesa police seek suspects in attempted robbery

LA MESA (CBS 8/CNS) - A county sheriff's helicopter Saturday assisted La Mesa police officers in looking for attempted robbery suspects of a check-cashing place.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the 7000 block of University Avenue.

One suspect is described as a white male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and gray tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and red shoes.

No other information was made available.