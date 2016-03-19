Pope Francis makes his Instagram debut - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pope Francis makes his Instagram debut

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Pontiff expanded his presence on social media Saturday by officially opening his own Instagram account.

He has over 26 million followers on Twitter @pontifex

Here was his first post to his new account, "franciscus"

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.