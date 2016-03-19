Horse rescued after getting stuck in ravine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Horse rescued after getting stuck in ravine



LOS ANGELES (CBS 8) - Crews were called to help a horse that was stuck in a ravine near Little Tujunga Canyon Saturday.

LA County Fire Department was on the scene assisting rescue crews as they hoisted the horse to safety.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

