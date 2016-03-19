Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Carlos Saturday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the Lake Murray on ramp to westbound I-8, according to police.

The suspect was driving a gray sedan last seen heading westbound on I-8.

According to witnesses, the driver got out of her car, moved the victim's bike out of the way and took off.

The driver was described as a white female, about 20 to 25-years-old with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.