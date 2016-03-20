One woman killed in National City crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman was killed Saturday evening after crashing her vehicle into a pole in National City.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Sweetwater Road near Calmoor Street.

Witnesses told police that the woman was driving westbound on Sweetwater Road in a Ford Expedition when she suddenly made a U-turn and accelerated past 60 miles per hour. She then sped through an intersection running a red light and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a pole and flipping her vehicle onto a parked car.

National City firefighters managed to extricate her from the vehicle and medics performed first aid, but she died before they left the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The county medical examiner's office has not released the identity of the woman.