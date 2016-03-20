Sunday services go on for church destroyed by fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sunday services went on as scheduled for a Spring Valley Church whose building burned down Friday night.

Investigators say the flames started in an RV behind the building before spreading to the Full Gospel Church of God in Christ in the 500 block of Grand Avenue. The church sustained major damage estimated at $650,000. Two other businesses in the strip mall sustained minor damage.

Church officials were able to hold services Sunday thanks to St. Stephen's Cathedral which provided Full Gospel church goers with a room to hold their service.

"A building is a building, but it's our church and our fellowship, and our kindred spirits together," said Belinda Fragger, a church goer.

Belinda says she was inside the Full Gospel building during Friday night's service before the church went up in flames.

"It just broke my heart. I felt so bad for Pastor Waters because I know the love and the dedication that he put into making the place beautiful comfortable for us," said Belinda.

The Full Gospel Church is planning to rebuild in Spring Valley and is in need of everything from a piano to new pews. If you would like help, call Pastor Jesse Waters at (619) 251-2459.