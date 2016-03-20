Man hospitalized after being shot at house party - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man hospitalized after being shot at house party

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot at a house party Saturday night in Grant Hill. 

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Island Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when the 18-year-old man got into a fight with a 21-year-old man at the party. The fight was broken up and the two were separated. However, a few minutes later, the 21-year-old man returned with a gun and shot the victim. 

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

San Diego Police gang detectives are investigating the shooting. 

