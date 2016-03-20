Vandals strike Whaley House in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are searching for vandals who damaged the Whaley House in Old Town over the weekend.

After police officers arrived on scene, they said they found broken windows and a white substance thrown on the porch. The powder was later determined to be harmless.

Police officers reported that in the past the house has often been the target of vandals.

The Whaley House, located at 2476 San Diego Avenue, was formally dedicated as a historic house museum on May 25, 1960 and has been open to the public ever since. More than 100,000 people visit the Whaley House every year making it one of Southern California's most popular visitor destinations.

The Whaley House was built in the 1800s and has been called the most haunted house in America.

It is currently undergoing a major restoration.