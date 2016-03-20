Challenged Athletes Foundation receives $50K grant

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local basketball legend is working with Sycuan Casino for a great cause.

NBA Hall of Famer and La Mesa native Bill Walton received a $50,000 donation Sunday on behalf of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Walton has faced some serious physical challenges in his lifetime and is dedicated to helping other athletes overcome those barriers.

Sycuan says Sunday's act of giving fulfills a promise to donate 5% of its profits from the Game Day Sports Bar and Grill.