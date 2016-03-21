Small fires set in North Park and Hillcrest investigated as arson

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two trucks and a garage were damaged Monday morning in a series of small fires set around the North Park and Hillcrest neighborhoods.



Debris in the beds of two pickup trucks went up in flames Monday morning in the vicinity of Boundary Street and Lincoln Avenue and caused about $6,000 in damage, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Lee Swanson.



A garage on Essex Street near Herbert Street caught fire about 7 a.m., and fires were set in dumpsters or trash cans on University Avenue near 10th Avenue and on Herbert Street near University Avenue, Swanson said.

Swanson said the fires were being investigated as arson, but it was not clear whether they were all set by the same person.



