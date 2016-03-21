Whale gives birth next to whale-watching boat

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A group of whale watchers was treated to a rare sight off the Southern California coast — a false killer whale giving birth next to their boat.

The Orange County Register reports that the whale gave birth on Saturday after approaching Capt. Tom Southern's boat near Dana Point. Southern, who works for Capt. Dave's Dolphin Safari and Whale Watch, reported the birth to nearby boaters so they could watch the baby whale take its first dives.

Capt. Frank Brennan who sailed over to see the calf says he has never witnessed a whale or dolphin birth in his 15 years working for Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. False killer whales themselves are a rarity in the ocean near Southern California.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com



