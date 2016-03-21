Bernie Sanders stops in San Diego and addresses thousands at Con - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bernie Sanders stops in San Diego and addresses thousands at Convention Center

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed thousands in San Diego at the Convention Center Tuesday night in what his campaign called ''A Future to Believe In Rally."

Sanders' visit to San Diego comes one day after he used an appearance at a Salt Lake City school to deliver the speech he would have given at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington had his schedule permitted.

The 74-year-old Sanders, who would be the nation's first Jewish president, pledged to restart peace talks in the Middle East, a process he said would require ''hard but just decisions'' to put Israel and the Palestinians on a ''path toward peace.''

''I am here to tell you that, if elected president, I will work tirelessly to advance the cause of peace as a partner and as a friend to Israel,'' Sanders said.

''But to be successful, we have also got to be a friend not only to Israel, but to the Palestinian people, where in Gaza, unemployment today is 44 percent and the poverty rate is almost as high. That cannot be ignored.'' Sanders also called for a negotiated settlement to the Syrian Civil War.

''Those who advocate for stronger military involvement by the U.S. to oust Assad from power have not paid close enough attention to history,'' Sanders said, referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad. ''That would simply prolong the war, and increase the chaos in Syria, not end it.''

Sanders' opponent for the Democratic presidential nomination, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, spoke at the AIPAC conference, saying ''the United States and Israel must be closer than ever, stronger than ever and more determined than ever to prevail against our common adversaries and to advance our shared values.''

  • Campaign 2016 - News, opinion and analysis of the U.S. electionMore>>

  • Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Monday, January 23 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-01-23 16:52:34 GMT

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

  • LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    Saturday, January 21 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-01-21 20:51:43 GMT

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

  • Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Friday, January 20 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-01-21 04:13:09 GMT

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.