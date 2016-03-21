Korean dogs finding new homes in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Korean dogs finding new homes in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rescued from a meat farm in South Korea, some lucky dogs are now enjoying new homes here in San Diego. 

Ten of the latest round of rescued dogs went up for adoption over the weekend. 

CBS News 8's Heather Hope has the details in this video report. 

