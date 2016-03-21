Meals-on-Wheels helps fight senior isolation and hunger

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Meals on Wheels is celebrating its 14-th annual "March for Meals" awareness campaign.

More than twenty mayors, elected officials and notable San Diegans are delivering good will to seniors across the county this week.

Jeff Zevely signed up to make some special deliveries.

Meals-on-Wheels Greater San Diego, Inc. provides a vital safety net for vulnerable seniors.

"The services that we provide the seniors of San Diego County are critical and the need is rapidly increasing," said Debbie Case, President & C.E.O of Meals-on-Wheels Greater San Diego, Inc. "Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home and feeling more connected to their community as they age."

Some of the organization's upcoming events include:

* March 21 - March 25, 2016 - Champions for Meals Week: Mayors, elected officials, and local celebrities deliver meals throughout San Diego County to our seniors.

* March 26, 2016 - Wiggin' Out for San Diego Seniors: This 3rd annual event is perfect for anyone interested in a 5K or 1M Run/Walk that will help combat senior hunger. Join us in beautiful Crown Point Park on Mission Bay at 7:30AM Registration - La Cima Dr. & Crown Point Dr. in Pacific Beach, 92109.

Meals on Wheels depends on community involvement to survive.

If you'd like to volunteer or make a donation, visit on their website.