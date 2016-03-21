New memorial planned for hometown hero Tony Gwynn

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friends and former teammates of Padres legend Tony Gwynn are coming together to pay tribute to the hall of famer be unveiling a new statue in Poway next month.

"It just seemed like the perfect place to have a statue that remembers the whole man, not just the baseball player" said Poway Mayor Steve Vaus. "He has been there for the community of Poway donating stuff when the athletics community needed it. Shoes for kids and stuff like that, Tony was there."

The new statue will be unveiled in Poway during "Music and Memories Honoring a Hometown Hero" on Friday April 1st at 8 pm at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts.

"Shawn Merryman from the Chargers is going to come and talk about the Tony he knew. Tim Flannery, former teammate and now recording artist and very talented guy, is going to be there to sing and tell stories," said Vaus.

Tony Gwynn memorabilia will also be going up for auction during April's event.

"This is the place to come if you are a collector and you want something special of Tony Gwynn," said Vaus. "We just hope to see the community out there. We know a lot of people loved Tony and this is going to be a great way to come out and appreciate him even more."

All ticket sales from the event will go towards paying for the statue.

Click here for tickets and to learn more about "Music and Memories Honoring a Hometown Hero."