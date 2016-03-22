ADA Alert Day: Are you at risk for diabetes?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Taking a test online Tuesday, will get you free food!

Chick-fil-A is handing out a free grilled chicken sandwich or eight piece grilled nugget entree to those who prove they took the American Diabetes Association risk test on March 22.

Proof can include either a printout from the website page or show the risk test’s final page on a smart phone.

The diabetes risk test takes less than 30 seconds and consists of eight questions covering such topics as weight, age and family history.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from the Midway District.