Sport fields at McKinley Elementary will open to the public

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council Tuesday signed off on a 25- year joint-use agreement with the San Diego Unified School District, under which sport fields at McKinley Elementary School in North Park will be open to the public during some non-school hours.

The school district will make some property improvements, while the city will operate and maintain the joint-use facilities.

The project includes a 2.52-acre natural turf field with shade trees, a drinking fountain, and hard courts. An area outside the fence, popular with neighborhood pet owners, will remain open and available to the community. The cost of the improvements is estimated at $2.2 million.

The public may enjoy the recreational areas inside the school fence 30 minutes after school, up until 30 minutes prior to school going into session, as well as on weekends and holidays.

Amenities at the joint use field will include a natural turf field with irrigation; one baseball backstop; an expanded asphalt-concrete play area with play court markings; a decomposed granite running path; security gates and fencing; and new trees.

"This agreement is a win for McKinley students and families as well as for residents in the surrounding neighborhood," City Councilman Todd Gloria said in a statement. "It is increasingly difficult to find new park space to add for the growing populations in our urban communities, so I am grateful for partnerships with the school district to optimize use of their space and make it available for all to enjoy when school is out of session."

The school district plans to begin construction in the coming months and hopes to have the park open by the end of the year.