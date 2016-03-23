Man found dead following Oceanside shooting

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8/CNS) - Investigators were working Wednesday to identify who shot and killed a man outside an Oceanside home.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of South Freeman Street near Missouri Avenue after several people reported hearing "four loud pops" and screaming in the street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oceanside police Lt. Matt Cole said.

A neighbor says she heard several gunshots. She thinks the victim was a white male. It's not clear if the victim lived in the normally peaceful neighborhood.

Detectives believe the man was gunned down on the sidewalk following some type of argument Tuesday night.

"There is a vehicle we're hearing that left the scene, very nondescript. A dark-colored vehicle. Not a lot to go on," Lt. Cole said.

Lt. Cole said although officers initially had no information on the gunman, Crimes of Violence investigators were working to collect evidence, identify a suspect and determine a motive for the slaying.

