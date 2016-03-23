Ride-sharing service Wingz debuts in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Airport ride service Wingz is now operating in San Diego.

Wingz is a San Francisco based company that provides rides to and from the airport and accepts pre-arranged bookings. Passengers are charged a flat rate, as opposed to Uber's surge pricing. The company admits that though their rates might be more than the competition, the reliability of their products will be a major selling point.

Travelers can book their rides on the company's website or through a mobile application. One of the perks of using Wingz is that their service rates do not change once a ride has been booked.

Wingz drivers undergo background checks, vehicle checks, training and are provided with a liability insurance policy.

Regular customers also have the option of requesting previous drivers when booking their rides.

Wingz currently operates at 10 airports in California and at 5 additional airports in Texas, Colorado and Washington.