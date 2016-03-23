Mr. Boo: Very social and special cat

Breed: Domestic Short Hair mix

Gender: Neutered male

Age: 3 years old

ID #: 199670

Adoption Fee: Priceless (Fee Waived!)

Mr. Boo, a 3-year-old Domestic Short Hair mix, is looking for a new best friend. This handsome boy is one of the most social and special cats you will ever meet. He's always ready for more attention and isn't the least bit shy. He loves to follow his favorite human from room to room, sit next to them and beg for cuddles. Mr. Boo is also leash trained, and loves to walk on his harness!

Mr. Boo's only set back is that he has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). While the name sounds intimidating, FIV is a very manageable condition. It causes cats to be less able to fight infections, but with good care, many FIV+ cats live happy, normal lifespans. Because of his condition, Mr. Boo will need to be an indoor-only cat, and either housed alone or with other FIV+ cats.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Mr. Boo is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s adoption center at The Cat Café located at 472 3rd Ave, San Diego. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 786-2289.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.